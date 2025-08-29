  1. Politics
Iran strikes inflict multi-billion-shekel losses on Israel

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – Israeli officials have confirmed that Iran’s retaliatory strikes on the Israeli entity during the 12-day war inflicted multi-billion-shekel losses on the regime, as more than 53,599 damage claims were filed.

The damage caused by Iran’s attacks “reached record levels”, the Ynet daily cited the Israel Tax Authority as saying.

According to the Israeli officials, a record 53,599 claims for direct damage were filed during just 12 days of war.

The losses came as the Weizmann Institute of Science, an institute with close links to the Israeli spy agency Mossad, sustained heavy damage, and many businesses were forced into long-term shutdowns.

Officials warned that total losses, including indirect damages such as business interruptions, will be much higher, highlighting the unprecedented heavy price Israel has paid for its aggression on the Islamic Republic.

“The direct damage is now estimated at no less than NIS 4 billion ($1.1 billion), and the indirect damage, which has yet to be calculated, will amount to several billion more,” said Tax Authority Director Shay Aharonovich.

So far, the Property Tax Compensation Fund has disbursed NIS 1.6 billion ($430 million) for direct damages.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked act of aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

