Unity among officials, armed forces must not be undermined

Speaking at a mourning ceremony marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza (AS) in Tehran on Sunday, the Leader told thousands of people from various walks of life attending in the ceremony that “the invincible shield of solidarity between the people, officials, and the Armed Forces must not be undermined.”

Ayatollah Khamenei said the Iranian nation has stood firmly against the United States’ insulting demand for submission and will continue to resist with strength.

He noted that the enemies have realized through their military defeats that Iran cannot be forced into obedience by war that is why they are now pursuing the goal of weakening the country through creating division and divergence.

The Leader was referring to the Israeli-US war of aggression against Iran, which was launched on June 13. The war came to a halt on June 25 due to Iran’s relentless retaliatory missile strikes against Israel that had overwhelmed the occupying regime’s defense systems.

The Leader noted that all Iranians, including intellectuals and media figures, need to safeguard the unity achieved in the wake of the war and support the adminstration, particularly the “hardworking and tireless president” Masoud Pezeshkian.

MNA