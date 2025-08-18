German Embassy in Tehran still operating

The German Embassy in Iran wrote on its Instagram account that “After a temporary relocation abroad, German diplomats have resumed their work in Tehran."

"The embassy is currently operating with a limited number of staff, which affects our capabilities to accept visa applications," the Instagram post also said

"We are focusing on applications that were submtted before June 13th. Applicants will be contacted individually based on the date their submission."

"Follow this account and the embassy website for new information," it also said, adding that "Do not trust unreliable sources."

MNA