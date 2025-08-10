Magnitude 6.1 quake strikes western Turkey

A very strong magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit 48 km (30 mi) away from Balikesir, Balikesir, Turkey, in the late afternoon of Sunday, Aug 10, 2025 at 7.53 pm local time, the media have said.

The quake is reported to have been felt in Istanbul in the far west while its epicenter was near Bursa.

The quake had a very shallow depth of 11 km (7 mi) and was felt over a large region.

The shallow depth of the quake caused it to be felt more strongly near the epicenter than a deeper quake of similar magnitude would.

MNA