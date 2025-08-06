Massive fire engulfs Philippines (+VIDEO)

According to the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, the fire erupted at 9:47 a.m. triggering escalating fire alarms within minutes as flames rapidly engulfed residential structures. Authorities raised the alert to the third alarm at 9:55 a.m., deploying more firefighting units to contain the fire.

Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso took to social media to urge residents to prioritize safety amid the unfolding emergency.

PNP names former spokesman to no. 2 post

“We are aware that your properties got affected by the fire, but your life is more important,” Domagoso said in a Facebook post.

RHM/