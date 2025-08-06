Mossad spy executed in Iran

According to the Judiciary, the death sentence of a Mossad spy who had transferred information related to a martyred nuclear scientist to the Israeli spy agency has been carried out.

Rouzbeh Vadi, son of Ebrahim, who had been arrested and tried on charges of espionage and intelligence cooperation in favor of the Zionist regime, was executed this morning, August 6, 2025, after completing all stages of the criminal justice process and final confirmation of the verdict by the Supreme Court.

Based on the case evidence and Rouzbeh Vadi's own confessions, he had full awareness of his collaboration with the Mossad terrorist-intelligence service and had deliberately cooperated with the Zionist enemy.

