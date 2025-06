Six traitorous spies ,who were seeking to implement the goals of the Mossad in Iran, were identified and arrested in the cities of Razan, Nahavand, and Hamadan.

These mercenaries, through targeted activity in cyberspace, while communicating with regime agents, attempted to create public unrest, tarnish the image of the Iran.

However, their actions were thwarted by accurate and timely intelligent forces.

RHM/