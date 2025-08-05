Hezbollah has not violated truce btw. Lebanon, Zionist entity

Speaking in a televised speech on Tuesday to commemorate the martyrdom of the senior IRGC commander Brigadier Martyr General Mohammad Saeed Izadi known as Hajj Ramadan.

"Hajj Ramadan used to describe Al-Aqsa flood operation as miracle," Sheikh Naim said, adding that "he had a passion of late Imam Khomeini as well as for Imam Khamenei."

Elsewhere, he said that Resistance has never violated the truce deal between the Zionist entity and the Lebanese government.

The US wants to prevent the Lebanese army from acquiring weapons that could affect Israel, the Hezbollah chief added.

Israeli authorities openly declared that aggression will not stop once resistance relinquishes weapons, he further said.

