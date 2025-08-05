On Monday, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Russia acknowledges the dissolution of conditions for maintaining its unilateral moratorium on deploying ground-based intermediate and short-range missiles, and no longer considers itself bound by the previous self-imposed restrictions, Sputnik reports.

"There are no longer any restrictions on this matter in Russia. Russia no longer considers itself constrained in any way," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the Russian MFA's statement that the Russian Federation no longer considers itself bound by the unilateral moratorium on the deployment of INF missiles.

Russia maintains that it has the right to take steps on the placement of ground-based intermediate and short-range missiles if necessary, he added.

"Russia considers itself entitled, if necessary, to take the corresponding measures and steps," Peskov said, responding to a question from journalists about the Russian MFA's statement that Russia no longer considers itself bound by the unilateral moratorium on the deployment of INF missiles.

Sovereign countries have the right to choose their own trading partners, Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on the situation with India's purchase of Russian oil.

MNA/