Iranians from all backgrounds support Islamic Republic

Aug 5, 2025, 3:05 PM

Judiciary Chief:

TEHRAN, Aug. 05 (MNA) – Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei said that the Iranian people demonstrated their willingness to defend the country and the system with all their might and resist against enemies amid the Israeli-imposed war.

Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei has highlighted the unified role of the Iranians during the war imposed by Israel on the Islamic Republic in June.

People of Iran from all viewpoints stand firmly behind the Islamic Republic, said Mohseni-Ejei on Tuesday, as he met judiciary staff and officials in North Khorasan Province. 

The Iranian people demonstrated their willingness to defend the country and the system with all their might and resist against enemies throughout and after the imposed war, he said.

Global arrogance, led by the United States and Israel, is greatly fearful of the resilience of Iran, the top judiciary official said.

The will of the Iranian nation has prevailed over all conspiracies against the country, Mohseni-Ejei added.

He stressed the need for leveraging legal and judicial capacities to provide appropriate services to the people.

MNA/IRN

News ID 235081
Marzieh Rahmani

