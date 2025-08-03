Pakistani minister hails Iran's triumph over Israel

In a meeting with Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Mohammad Atabak, the Pakistani minister said on Sunday that Iran is the crown of the Islamic Ummah, and its victory against the Israeli regime's imposed war in June is a source of pride for the entire Islamic world. All Muslims can hold their heads high, he added.

Kamal Khan also referred to Iran-Pakistan economic ties, expressing optimism about the positive outcomes of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Islamabad. He also emphasized the importance of exploring new avenues for joint trade.

He further announced Pakistan’s readiness to strengthen its economic ties with Iran through structured platforms such as the Joint Economic Commission, regular trade exchanges, and sector-specific delegations.

The Pakistani minister proposed organizing trade delegations that include representatives from federal and provincial chambers of commerce to facilitate targeted discussions on market access and regulatory issues.

He added that beyond bilateral benefits, such cooperation could extend to Turkey, Central Asia, Russia, and parts of the West Asia region, forming a powerful and resilient economic bloc.

Atabak, in response, acknowledged Pakistan’s role in enhancing bilateral trade and highlighted that both countries’ business communities are eager for closer collaboration.

The Iranian minister supported the idea of holding a special trade day during high-level visits and suggested bringing Iranian business delegations to Pakistan for in-depth discussions.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 brought the fighting to a halt.

