Iran focused on enrichment, sanctions lifting in Istanbul

Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi said after the Iranian delegation met with a delegations from the three major European powers, the United Kingdom, France and Germany in Turkey's Istanbul, that ending the “oppressive sanctions” and upholding Iran’s rights under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (N.P.T.), including the right to uranium enrichment, were central to Iran’s agenda in the meeting with the European troika.

Takht-e-Ravanchi was in Istanbul as a key member of the Iranian negotiating team in talks with their counterparts from the European members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA): Germany, Britain, and France. He made the remarks in a press briefing following the Istanbul meeting on Friday.

He said the meeting was a continuation of the previous rounds, but with the significant development that Iran had been attacked by the Israeli regime and the United States.

According to Takht-e-Ravanchi, the Iranian side said in the meeting that the attacks were in clear violation of international law and the U.N. Charter and criticized the positions taken by these countries regarding the attacks.

Another issue addressed in the meeting was the return of sanctions and the snapback mechanism, he said, adding that Iran voiced strong opposition to these measures and added that Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi had sent a letter to the U.N. chief, which has been distributed all the members of the U.N. Security Council.

Moreover, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, who was one of the Iranian negotiators said earlier today after the Istanbul talks that Iran and the European troika held serious talks with “specific ideas”.

“Together with [Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi], we held a serious, frank, and detailed discussion with the E3/EU PDs.,” Gharibabadi wrote on his X account on Friday after his meeting in Turkey’s Istanbul.

Regarding the agenda of the meeting, Gharibabadi wrote, “The latest developments regarding the issue of sanctions lifting and the nuclear issue were discussed and reviewed.”

The Iranian Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi stressed on Thursday that Iran stands firm on its right to nulcear enrichment.

