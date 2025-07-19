Massive explosion reported in US embassy in Baghdad

Iraqi sources reported the occurrence of a very strong explosion at the US embassy in the Green Zone at Al-Tawheed Base 3.
TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Media sources reported a massive explosion at the American embassy in Baghdad.
Iraqi sources reported the occurrence of a very strong explosion at the US embassy in the Green Zone at Al-Tawheed Base 3.
No information has yet been given on the cause of the explosion.
No casualties have also been reported.
