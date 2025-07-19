  1. Politics
Jul 19, 2025, 12:15 PM

Massive explosion reported in US embassy in Baghdad

Massive explosion reported in US embassy in Baghdad

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Media sources reported a massive explosion at the American embassy in Baghdad.

Iraqi sources reported the occurrence of a very strong explosion  at the US embassy in the Green Zone at Al-Tawheed Base 3.

No information has yet been given on the cause of the explosion.

No casualties have also been reported.

RHM/

News ID 234481
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News