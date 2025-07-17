  1. Technology
Jul 17, 2025, 12:53 PM

Iran fully opens airspace, restores fights

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization announced that all airports across the country have resumed normal operations, and the country's airspace is once again open to international overflights around the clock.

The Public Relations Department of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization stated that following the resolution of the Civil Aviation Coordination Committee and thorough safety and security evaluations under current conditions, all airports in the country are operating as usual and are ready to provide flight services to the public.

According to the decisions made, Mehrabad International Airport will serve passengers from 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily.

However, training and recreational flights remain suspended until further notice.

MNA/IRN

News ID 234420

You are replying to: .
