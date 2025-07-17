Iran fully opens airspace, restores fights

The Public Relations Department of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization stated that following the resolution of the Civil Aviation Coordination Committee and thorough safety and security evaluations under current conditions, all airports in the country are operating as usual and are ready to provide flight services to the public.

According to the decisions made, Mehrabad International Airport will serve passengers from 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily.

However, training and recreational flights remain suspended until further notice.

MNA/IRN