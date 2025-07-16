Leader stresses Judiciary to sue criminal Israel regime, US

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, received a group of Judiciary officials, including its head or the Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i for a meeting at the Imam Khomeini (RA) Husseiniyeh in his officie's compound on Wednesday.

Ayatollah Khamenei addressed the meeting when he said that the Iranians with diverse political orientations stood by Iran during the recent aggression waged by the criminal Zionist regime and the United States.

The Leader went on to stress that the United States was an accomplice to Israeli crimes in the 12-day aggression against the Iranian nation, adding that "The aggressor must be held accountable for its crimes."

He predicted a bright future for the Iranian nation, saying that "The almighty God has guaranteed victory for the Iranian nation."

"The main important task is to maintain great national will and unity," Ayatollah Khamenei further asserted.

"The Iranian nation will not appear as the weak side in any battlefield. Because we have all the necessary tools, we have logic, and we have strength," Ayatollah Khamenei underscored.

"God willing, we will enter both the diplomatic and military fields full-handed," he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed to the judicial officials to fullfill their duties in accordance with laws and proportionate to the cases.

This item is being updated....