Jul 14, 2025, 11:17 AM

IRCS Chief :

5 Iranian rescue workers killed in Israeli aggression

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – 5 rescue workers were killed during duty in Israeli acts of aggression, Iran Red Crescent Society Chief  Pir Hossein Kolivand announced in Foreign Ministry's weekly presser on Monday.

Iran Red Crescent Society Chief  Pir Hossein Kolivand attended the weekly press conference of Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Monday.

In this presser, Kolivand presented a report on the casualties of the Zionist regime's 12-day inhuman war against Iran.

5 rescue workers were killed during duty in Israeli acts of aggression, the IRCS Chief announced in the report.

126 women, 41 children martyred in Israeli acts of aggression, he said, adding that 21 people from the medical staff were killed in the attacks of the Zionist regime.

About 8200 residential houses were targeted, of which 400 houses were completely destroyed, according to IRCS Chief.

Israeli acts prevented rescue workers to perform their duties, Kolivand said, adding that Israel deliberately targeted ambulances, rescue workers.

Attacking the Red Crescent helicopter is against the Geneva Conventions, and no one has the right to attack medical and relief forces and civilians, he said elsewhere in his remarks.
 

