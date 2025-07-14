Iran’s FM Araghchi depart for China

Esmaeil Baghaei said on Sunday that Iran’s top diplomat will depart for China on Monday at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to participate in a meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin.

In addition to participating in the meeting of foreign ministers of SCO, Iranian foreign minister will clarify his country’s positions and views.

According to the scheduled program, the Iranian foreign minister will meet and hold talks with a number of other foreign ministers participating in the summit.

Coordinating and preparing the preliminaries of SCO meeting is the main agenda of the foreign ministers' meeting.

