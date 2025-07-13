  1. Politics
Jul 13, 2025, 4:18 PM

Pakistan Interior Min. visit Iran to discuss security issues

Pakistan Interior Min. visit Iran to discuss security issues

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – Pakistan's Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi will visit Tehran with the aim of discussing of border, security issues.

The public relations of the Ministry of Interior of Pakistan issued a statement a few minutes ago and announced that Naqvi will enter Tehran today.

During this official, the issues of border, security, and facilitation of pilgrimages from Pakistan to Iran will be discussed.

The interior ministers of Iran, Pakistan and Iraq will also hold a tripartite meeting about managing the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

According to the Ministry of Interior of Pakistan Naqvi is going to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

RHM/

News ID 234257
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News