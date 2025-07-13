Pakistan Interior Min. visit Iran to discuss security issues

The public relations of the Ministry of Interior of Pakistan issued a statement a few minutes ago and announced that Naqvi will enter Tehran today.

During this official, the issues of border, security, and facilitation of pilgrimages from Pakistan to Iran will be discussed.

The interior ministers of Iran, Pakistan and Iraq will also hold a tripartite meeting about managing the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

According to the Ministry of Interior of Pakistan Naqvi is going to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

