Iran has reportedly hacked the Israeli-funded Iran International Telegram channel.

71,000 contributors who send out fake videos and news from inside Iran and are linked to Israeli regime and Western states' intelligence services, have been identified, according to local Iranian media reports.

‘Iran International’ played a key role in legitimizing the Israeli military assault on the Iranian people by amplifying Tel Aviv’s fabricated justifications for the unprovoked, unlawful and brutal aggression.

The hostile network was firstly funded by Saudi Arabia when the kingdom had not official diplomatic relations with Iran but after Tehran and Riyadh restored their diplomatic ties, the Zionist regime of Israeli took charge of its financing. It is based both in London and Washington.

MNA