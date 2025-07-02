Explosion rocks US's California (+VIDEO)

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said the blast occurred in the rural community of Esparto, roughly 40 miles northwest of Sacramento.

At a press briefing shortly after 9 p.m., Esparto Fire Protection District Chief Curtis Lawrence said crews would maintain a safe perimeter around the main fire overnight while working to extinguish smaller spot fires in the area.

Witnesses reported hearing a large explosion followed by repeated bursts of fireworks shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday. Several streets were shut down, and emergency dispatchers received numerous calls about the incident.

“As many of you may have heard, there was a significant explosion earlier today near the Esparto/Madison area,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The Yolo County Office of Emergency Services confirmed the building was a commercial fireworks facility. The Winters Police Department also noted several “large explosions” occurred during the event.

Cal Fire named the blaze the Oakdale Fire. It quickly spread into nearby vegetation near Highway 16 and Oakdale Ranch Lane.

Fire crews from Esparto, Madison, and Winters responded, along with Cal Fire ground and air units.

Authorities established a one-mile evacuation zone around the site. Forward progress of the vegetation fire was halted after burning approximately 78 acres.

“We urge everyone to avoid the area so that fire crews and emergency responders can safely do their work,” the sheriff’s office said.

