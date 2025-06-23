Iran fired 500 ballistic missiles towards Israel: media

Zionist media reported that more than 500 ballistic missiles have been fired from Iran and more than a thousand drones have been flown towards the occupied territories since the beginning of the war.
TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA) – More than 500 ballistic missiles have been fired towards the occupied territories since the beginning of the war.
