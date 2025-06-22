Pezeshkian says Iran's response to aggression to be decisive

President Masoud Pezehskian made the comments in a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday nihgt.

Pezeshkian said that his adminstration has always sought peace and expanding ties with the regional and Muslim countries as a priority in its foreign policy.

He pointed to the ongoing Israeli aggression on Iran, saying that if the aggression continues, Iran will decisively respond to it.

The president said that the Israeli regime is trying to drag US into the conflict, stressing that Tehran will not allow the regime to put Iran against the other Muslim nations in the region.

He also noted that peace is needed in the region for propserity for the people of the region, lambasting the Zionist regime's warmongering policies.

The Egyptian president, for his part, strongly condmened the Israeli aggression on Iran, saying that his country has intesnifed its diplomatic efforts with the US to de-escalate the tensions and end the conflict through opening doors of diplomacy.

El-Sisi said that his country stresses diplomatic solution for Iran nucleare issue, rejecting military option as just a factor for escalation.

