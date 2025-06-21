  1. Politics
Yemen warns US against helping Israel

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – Yemeni military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree issued a statement on Saturday.

"If America participates in the Israel's attack and aggression against Iran, we will target its ships and warships in the Red Sea," Yemeni military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree warned in the statement on Saturday.

