Yemen warns US against helping Israel

"If America participates in the Israel's attack and aggression against Iran, we will target its ships and warships in the Red Sea," Yemeni military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree warned in the statement on Saturday.
RHM/
TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – Yemeni military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree issued a statement on Saturday.
