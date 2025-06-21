Putin warns of spreading conflict in region

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed concern that the world is heading towards World War III.

Speaking to reporters, the Russian leader said that the situation is worrying. "I say this without joking or mocking. There is a high probability of this war occurring, and this probability is increasing, and this process, which is taking place before our eyes, will have direct effects on us."

Putin also announced that the war between Iran and the Israeli regime did not cause a significant increase in oil prices and that there was no need for the OPEC+ group to intervene to control oil markets.

Vladimir Putin also announced yesterday that Moscow is sharing its "ideas" with Iran and Israel on how to end the conflict.

