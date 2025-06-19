Grossi should be fired: Zarif

Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his X post on Thursday,"He (Rafael Mariano Grossi) must be held accountable for his complicity in the death of innocents in Iran by Israeli aggression using his report as a pretex."
TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – The former Iranian foreign minister Mohhamd Javad Zarif has said that the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi should be sacked as he lied about Iran nuclear program.
