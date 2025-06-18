Tehraners hold rally against Trump , Israel regime

A spontaneous protest was held in the early hours of June 18 at Palestine Square of Tehran.

The demonstrators voiced outrage over Donald Trump's latest inflammatory comments about targeting the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The rally, attended by citizens carrying the Iranian flags and portraits of the Leader, quickly turned into a broader condemnation of US hostility and Zionist atrocities.

Chants echoed through the square condemning Washington's ongoing interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

Protesters also strongly denounced the Israeli regime for its criminal and terrorist acts across Iran. They cited the regime’s repeated attacks on sovereign territory and the assassination of high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists, and innocent civilians as recent examples of Israeli barbarism.

MNA