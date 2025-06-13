IRGC missiles hit sources of Israeli aggression against Iran

In a statement issued Thursday night, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that a series of Israeli military targets were hit in Operation True Promise 3, including airbases used in attacks against Iran and military-industrial sites involved in weapons production for Israeli war efforts.

The IRGC Aerospace Force deployed a combined array of precision-guided ballistic missiles and drones, striking deep into the occupied territories. According to the statement, these included key Israeli military facilities and missile production centers linked to operations against resistance forces and the people of Gaza and Palestine, Press TV reported.

The IRGC said field reports, satellite imagery, and intercepted communications confirm dozens of strategic impacts, stressing that despite claims, Israel failed to intercept the missile waves.

Citing Ayatollah Khamenei’s order and public demand for justice, the IRGC emphasized that this is just part of Iran’s response to the “shedding of innocent blood.”

The statement concluded with a warning: Iran’s security is a red line, and any attack will be met with decisive retaliation.

MNA/