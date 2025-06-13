  1. Politics
Jun 14, 2025, 1:41 AM

IRGC missiles hit sources of Israeli aggression against Iran

IRGC missiles hit sources of Israeli aggression against Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – IRGC says its missiles struck ‘sources of Israeli aggression’ in retaliatory operation against Israel.

In a statement issued Thursday night, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that a series of Israeli military targets were hit in Operation True Promise 3, including airbases used in attacks against Iran and military-industrial sites involved in weapons production for Israeli war efforts.

The IRGC Aerospace Force deployed a combined array of precision-guided ballistic missiles and drones, striking deep into the occupied territories. According to the statement, these included key Israeli military facilities and missile production centers linked to operations against resistance forces and the people of Gaza and Palestine, Press TV reported.

The IRGC said field reports, satellite imagery, and intercepted communications confirm dozens of strategic impacts, stressing that despite claims, Israel failed to intercept the missile waves.

Citing Ayatollah Khamenei’s order and public demand for justice, the IRGC emphasized that this is just part of Iran’s response to the “shedding of innocent blood.”

The statement concluded with a warning: Iran’s security is a red line, and any attack will be met with decisive retaliation.

MNA/

News ID 233104

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News