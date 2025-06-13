Iran army commander vows harsh response to Israel

Maj. Gen. Abdul Rahim Mousavi, commander -in -chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army, issued a statement following the Zionist regime's air raid on parts of civilian, military and residential areas in Iran offering condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian nation.

He further declared that the Iranian military will take a harsh revenge on the enemy for the aggression.

"I would like to assure our dear people the flag that my martyred companions were waving in their hands, will never fall to the ground."

"The armed forces have been tasked by the commander-in-chief of all armed forces (Leader of the Revolution) to exercise severe punishment on the perpetrators, agents and supporters of this aggression, and the blood of the martyrs will not be shed in vain, God willing," General Mousavi said.

MNA