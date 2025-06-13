Trump reacts to Israel attacks on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed Washington was aware of Israel’s attack on Iranian targets, while denying any direct American military involvement.

Trump has officially confirmed that the United States was informed in advance of the Israeli regime’s recent strike against targets inside Iran.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump stated that while Washington was aware of the attack, it did not participate militarily in the operation.

Speaking just hours after Israeli aggression against Iran, Trump said that he hopes Iran continues negotiations with the US.

He also reiterated his claim that Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons, a position Iran has repeatedly rejected, emphasizing that its nuclear program is entirely peaceful and within international law.

