US launches drone attack on northern Syria

According to local sources cited by Al-Mayadeen, U.S. drones carried out a strike on positions held by armed groups affiliated with the Al-Jolani regime in the city of Tell Abyad, located in the northern countryside of Raqqa province, Syria.

The drone strike reportedly occurred amid escalating tensions between U.S. forces and Al-Jolani-aligned factions across northern and eastern Syria in recent weeks.

No details regarding casualties or damage resulting from the airstrike have been released yet.

MP/6496781