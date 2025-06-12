  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jun 12, 2025, 8:55 AM

US launches drone attack on northern Syria

US launches drone attack on northern Syria

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Local sources report that a U.S. drone strike targeted positions of factions affiliated with al-Jolani in northern Raqqa province.

According to local sources cited by Al-Mayadeen, U.S. drones carried out a strike on positions held by armed groups affiliated with the Al-Jolani regime in the city of Tell Abyad, located in the northern countryside of Raqqa province, Syria.

The drone strike reportedly occurred amid escalating tensions between U.S. forces and Al-Jolani-aligned factions across northern and eastern Syria in recent weeks.

No details regarding casualties or damage resulting from the airstrike have been released yet.

MP/6496781

News ID 232969

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News