Mohammad Reza Farzin, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, left Tehran for Beijing, the capital of China, on Sunday to attend the meeting of central bank governors of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries and meet and discuss with his counterparts in this economic organization on the sidelines of the meeting.

Farzin recently went to Oman to develop banking and monetary relations between Tehran and Muscat.

