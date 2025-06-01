  1. Politics
US envoy reacts to French plan for Palestinian state

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – In response to French President Macron's moves to create a Palestinian state despite Hamas remaining in power, US Ambassador suggests France set aside part of its own territory for that purpose.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee suggested that France set aside some of its territory to create a Palestinian state if the French government seeks to push forward the establishment of such a state even after the October 7 operation by Hamas.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Huckabee stated that this is the wrong time to push for the creation of a Palestinian state. "It’s incredibly inappropriate in the midst of a war that Israel is dealing with to go out and present something that I think increasingly Israelis are steadfast against."

"Oct. 7 changed a lot of things. If France is really so determined to see a Palestinian state, I have a suggestion for them - carve out a piece of the French Riviera and create a Palestinian state. They are welcome to do that, but they are not welcome to impose that kind of pressure on a sovereign nation. And I find it revolting that they think they have the right to do such a thing," he said.

Huckabee added that the US would not participate in the French and Saudi-sponsored conference at the UN later this month on the creation of a Palestinian state.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron harshly criticized Israel for its response to the October 7 op. and claimed that the creation of a Palestinian state is “not only a moral obligation — but a political necessity.”

According to some reports, the French government under Macron's leadership is considering a unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state without requiring the Palestinian Authority to make peace with Israel or the removal of the Hamas from power in Gaza.

