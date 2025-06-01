US envoy reacts to French plan for Palestinian state

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee suggested that France set aside some of its territory to create a Palestinian state if the French government seeks to push forward the establishment of such a state even after the October 7 operation by Hamas.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Huckabee stated that this is the wrong time to push for the creation of a Palestinian state. "It’s incredibly inappropriate in the midst of a war that Israel is dealing with to go out and present something that I think increasingly Israelis are steadfast against."

"Oct. 7 changed a lot of things. If France is really so determined to see a Palestinian state, I have a suggestion for them - carve out a piece of the French Riviera and create a Palestinian state. They are welcome to do that, but they are not welcome to impose that kind of pressure on a sovereign nation. And I find it revolting that they think they have the right to do such a thing," he said.

Huckabee added that the US would not participate in the French and Saudi-sponsored conference at the UN later this month on the creation of a Palestinian state.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron harshly criticized Israel for its response to the October 7 op. and claimed that the creation of a Palestinian state is “not only a moral obligation — but a political necessity.”

According to some reports, the French government under Macron's leadership is considering a unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state without requiring the Palestinian Authority to make peace with Israel or the removal of the Hamas from power in Gaza.

