"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Stroyevka in the Kharkov Region through active operations… Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Gnatovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations… Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Shevchenko Pervoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,245 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past day, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry, TASS reported.

