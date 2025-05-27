  1. World
Chemical plant explosion reported in China(+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – A powerful explosion rocked a chemical plant in Gaomi County, China.

An explosion occurred at the workshop of a chemical company in the city of Gaomi, east China's Shandong Province, at noon on Tuesday, with emergency response efforts currently underway, according to the municipal emergency management bureau.

