Chemical plant explosion reported in China(+VIDEO)

An explosion occurred at the workshop of a chemical company in the city of Gaomi, east China's Shandong Province, at noon on Tuesday, with emergency response efforts currently underway, according to the municipal emergency management bureau.
TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – A powerful explosion rocked a chemical plant in Gaomi County, China.
