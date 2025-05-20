High-voltage power cable falls on train train in Australia

Over 300 passengers have been trapped inside the trains after a high-voltage power cable dropped on carriages near Sydney's Strathfield and Homebush stations, ABC News reported.

Local authorities and emergency crews are working to get people off the train safely.

Train service between Sydney's Central Station and Lidcombe has also been suspended following the incident, with Sydney Trains stating that it is working to isolate the overhead 1,500-volt wiring from the train.

"The train's power connection device has collided with a number of wires, the overhead wire system," said Howard Collins, New South Wales' general coordinator of transport.

He added that crews needed to turn off the power to the cable before attempting to transport passengers from the affected train to the nearest station.

RHM/