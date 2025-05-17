Picasso in Tehran; Showcasing a genius' masterpieces

In a historic move, Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMoCA) has opened its vaults to present "Picasso in Tehran," an exhibition showcasing 66 works by Pablo Picasso, many unseen.

The exhibition, inaugurated on March 12, 2025, features a diverse collection of Picasso's works, including paintings, drawings, and prints spanning various periods of his prolific career. Among the highlights is the complete "La Tauromaquia" series—26 aquatint prints created in 1957—that delve into the dramatic world of Spanish bullfighting, displayed in Iran for the first time.

Other notable pieces include "The Painter and His Model," "Open Window on the Rue de Penthièvre," "Baboon and Young," and interpretations of the "Weeping Woman," reflecting Picasso's exploration of human emotion and form.

Baboon and Young

Baboon and Young (French: La guenon et son petit) is a captivating bronze sculpture by Pablo Picasso that portrays a standing female baboon tenderly holding her baby.

Created in October 1951 at Picasso’s villa near Vallauris, this unique artwork combines traditional sculpting with imaginative found-object art. Picasso ingeniously assembled everyday items—two toy cars form the baboon’s head, a pottery jar shapes her body, and a car spring twists into her tail—bringing a playful yet powerful tribute to motherhood to life.

Bridging Cultures Through Art

"Picasso in Tehran" is not merely an exhibition; it's a dialogue between cultures. The curation thoughtfully juxtaposes Picasso's works with those of his contemporaries, such as Georges Braque, Robert Delaunay, and Joan Miró, as well as prominent Iranian artists like Bahram Dabiri, Bahman Mohasses, Jalil Ziapour, Mohsen Vaziri-Moghaddam, Garnik Der-Hacopian, Hannibal Alkhas, and Parvaneh Etemadi. This arrangement fosters a dialogue between Western modernism and Iranian artistic expression, highlighting the universal language of art.

The exhibition has garnered significant public interest, with over 55,000 visitors attending within the first 18 days. This overwhelming response underscores the Iranian public's enthusiasm for engaging with global art and reflects a broader cultural openness.

The opening ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Antonio Sánchez-Benedito Gaspar, Spain’s Ambassador to Iran, who emphasized the exhibition's role in strengthening cultural ties between Iran and Spain. He highlighted Picasso's universal message of peace and coexistence, which is particularly evident in works like "Guernica".

A Glimpse into Picasso's Life

Born on October 25, 1881, in Málaga, Spain, Pablo Picasso was a prodigious talent from a young age. His father, José Ruiz Blasco, was an art teacher who recognized and nurtured his son's exceptional abilities. By the age of 13, Picasso's skill had surpassed his father's, leading him to pursue formal art education in Barcelona and later Madrid. However, the traditional academic environment failed to contain his innovative spirit. Relocating to Paris in 1904, Picasso immersed himself in the avant-garde scene, leading to the development of groundbreaking styles such as Cubism, alongside Georges Braque. His prolific career spanned over seven decades, producing more than 20,000 artworks that continually redefined modern art.

Cultural Diplomacy in Action

"Picasso in Tehran" stands as a testament to the enduring power of art to transcend cultural and political boundaries. By bringing these masterpieces to light, TMoCA not only honors Picasso's legacy but also reaffirms Iran's place in the global art community. This exhibition is a must-visit for art enthusiasts and a significant milestone in the cultural renaissance of Tehran. The exhibition will close on May 21.

Report by: Mohaddeseh Pakravan