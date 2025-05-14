  1. Politics
May 14, 2025, 6:02 PM

Leader praises Iranian aid workers, Red Crescent Society

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has praised the Iranian paramedics and the Red Crescent Society (IRCS) for their relentless efforts.

Our aid workers and paramedics are a role model for all those who are doing humanitarian and philanthropic jobs, Ayatollah Khaemeni said in a meeting with the paramedics and members of the IRCS. 

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution pointed to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza Strip amid the Zionist regime's genocidal war, saying that the rightness will overcome the wickedness. 

Meanwhile, he said the wickedness will not fade away unless through intensified efforts on the part of people of resistance who support the rightness. 

He recited Surah Al-Fath Ayat 22 in the Holy Quran, saying that "If the Unbelievers should fight you, they would certainly turn their backs; then would they find neither protector nor helper. Had the unbelievers fought against you at that time, they would have turned their backs (in flight), and would have found none to protect or help them."

MNA

News ID 231821

