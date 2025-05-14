Public outraged by UK govt. role in supplying arms to Israel

A demand heard innumerable times during the course of the Gaza genocide, the British public are once again making their position clear on their government supplying weapons to Israel.

And something is certainly being done about it in the form of a high court legal case brought by Palestinian rights group Al-Haq.

At the core of it, the UK made components for American made F 35 fighter jets.

We are here today in court to force the government to end, finally end, all arms sales to Israel.

The government itself concedes that Israel is not committed to complying with international humanitarian law, and the government also concedes the F 35 components, which it continues to send to Israel, are at a clear risk of committing war crimes.

The court will hear the case for four days. No date has yet been announced for a verdict.

The case has taken nearly a year to come to court, and the outcome of the current hearing will determine whether profit and commitment to an offensive alliance can override Britain's international legal obligations, especially when it comes to providing weapons to an entity that's being investigated by the International Court of Justice for genocide.

