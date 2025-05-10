Israel seeking to pressure Lebanon toward normalization

As cross-border tensions between Israel and Lebanon intensify, concerns are growing that the Israeli military’s actions are part of a broader strategy to reshape the region’s political order by pushing Lebanon toward negotiations and eventual normalization, similar to moves seen in other Arab states. However, Berri’s firm stance underscores Lebanon’s resistance and could shape the dynamics of the conflict and diplomacy in the region.

Berri told visitors, as reported by the Lebanese daily Al-Joumhouria, that Israel is attempting to create a “new reality” in Lebanon by expanding its aggression. The goal, he said, is to portray Israel as having the upper hand and to drag Lebanon into talks that would lead to normalization.

Berri says that the Israeli regime is intensifying military aggression to create a new reality on the ground and coerce Lebanon into political negotiations that would lead to normalization.

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker emphasizes that both the Lebanese government and Hezbollah remain committed to the UN-backed ceasefire agreement, showing restraint despite ongoing Israeli violations.

Berri also pointed to a U.S.-backed agreement which obligates Israel to withdraw from occupied Lebanese territory and allow the deployment of Lebanese forces. However, he accused Israel of continuing its violations and refusing to release Lebanese detainees.

