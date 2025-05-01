Clashes persist in Syria's Damascus despite ceasefire

Clashes continued to intensify across southern Syria this week, particularly in the Damascus countryside, despite the announcement of a preliminary ceasefire in select areas, according to Al Mayadeen.

Fighting erupted overnight on Thursday on the Kanaker front, with local sources confirming to Al Mayadeen that heavy gunfire and mortar shelling struck the village.

By dawn, local factions reportedly repelled an armed assault by militant groups, successfully halting the offensive although intermittent gunfire persisted.

The latest confrontation follows several days of deadly unrest in southern Damascus. On Tuesday, violence broke out between government-backed armed groups and local residents in Jarmana and Ashrafiyet Sahnaya, resulting in approximately 70 fatalities. The dead included civilians, armed factions, and members of Syria’s General Security Force.

The conflict was initially triggered by the leak of an audio clip containing insults directed at the holy Prophet Muhammad. Although Druze religious leaders swiftly denounced the content, the unrest persisted.

