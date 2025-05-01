  1. Economy
May 1, 2025, 9:54 AM

Petchem output capacity to hit 105m tons by yearend

TEHRAN, May 1 (MNA) – The CEO of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) has announced that nominal production capacity of the petrochemical industry is expected to reach 105 million tons by the end of the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2026).

Hassan Abbaszadeh made the remarks on Wednesday during a meeting with petrochemical holding company executives and representatives of the Petrochemical Employers Association. He extended condolences for the incident at Shahid Rajaei Port and honored Workers' Day, emphasizing the need for strict adherence to health, safety, and environmental (HSE) protocols in the petrochemical industry, particularly at terminals and storage facilities.  

Abbaszadeh noted that a comprehensive safety plan for petrochemical terminals and storage facilities is being implemented, urging companies—especially those in Asaluyeh and Mahshahr—to minimize product dwell time at docks. Following a recent inspection of petrochemical terminals in Asaluyeh, measures were taken to allocate land and establish emergency evacuation protocols to support operations at Shahid Rajaee Port.  

The deputy oil minister stressed that, in addition to NPC, petrochemical holdings and companies must provide necessary support for terminals and storage facilities. He highlighted that effective collaboration with holdings has led to significant achievements across sectors, fostering industry-wide synergy and progress.  

