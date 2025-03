The Information Center of the Sistan and Baluchestan Police reported that a terrorist attack by mercenaries affiliated with the so-called Jaish al-Adl group resulted in the martyrdom of an IRGC member in Taftan.

According to the report, Mousa Bamari was martyred in the attack on the Khash-Zahedan road, while his brother, Houshang Bamari, a resident of Chah-e Shour in Delgan County, was injured.

