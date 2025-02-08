  1. Technology
Iran to inaugurate several nuclear technology projects

TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) – Several nuclear projects are set to be inaugurated inside the Islamic Republic of Iran's soil.

Coinciding with the Ten-Day Dawn celebrations of the Islamic Revolution, several nuclear technology projects are set to be inaugurated and put into operation during the visit of Mohammad Eslami, the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), to Isfahan Province on Saturday.

According to reports, on Saturday, February 08, in the presence of Mohammad Eslami, multiple nuclear-related projects will be inaugurated at the Shahid Raeisi Nuclear Site (UCF) in Isfahan. 

The projects include a comprehensive technical safety test facility, a semi-continuous/ semi-industrial scale fuel pellet sintering furnace, and a Resistance Welding (RW) Machine.

