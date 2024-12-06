  1. Politics
Iran's foreign minister in Baghdad for talks

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is visiting Iraq to hold talks with the neighboring state's officials.

The top Iranian diplomat left Tehran for Baghdad on Friday morning to hold political consultations with Iraqi authorities regarding the developments in Syria.

On Thursday, Al Mayadeen reported that the foreign ministers of Iraq, Syria, and Iran will hold a meeting on Friday.

The Takfiri terrorists led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched a large-scale attack in Aleppo and Idlib provinces in the northwest of Syria last week, seizing several areas, according to reports.

Since then, the Syrian government forces have been engaged in fierce clashes with the terrorists to regain ground.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-sponsored militancy since March 2011, with Damascus saying the Western states and their regional allies are aiding terrorist groups to wreak havoc in the Arab country.

