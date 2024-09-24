  1. World
Sep 24, 2024, 10:25 PM

Explosion reported in Syria's Tartus

TEHRAN, Sep. 24 (MNA) – Media outlets reported an explosion in Syria's Tartus on Tuesday night.

Al Mayadeen correspondent in Syria reported that an explosion was heard in the airspace of Tartus. 

The cause of the incident is not known. 

No further details have been released so far.

