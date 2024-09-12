  1. World
Bomb explosion hits occupied Palestine (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – Zionist media reported a car explosion in the occupied Ramla on Thursday evening.

Reports suggest that a car bomb exploded in the city of Ramla, northwest of Occupied al-Quds.

According to initial reports, at least 12 people were injured following the incident.

No further details have been released so far.

