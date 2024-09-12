Bomb explosion hits occupied Palestine (+VIDEO)

Reports suggest that a car bomb exploded in the city of Ramla, northwest of Occupied al-Quds.
TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – Zionist media reported a car explosion in the occupied Ramla on Thursday evening.
Reports suggest that a car bomb exploded in the city of Ramla, northwest of Occupied al-Quds.
According to initial reports, at least 12 people were injured following the incident.
No further details have been released so far.
