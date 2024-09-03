Incident reported for Iran ship in Kuwaiti waters

So far, the bodies of 3 individuals have been found, and the search for the other bodies continues.
The ship's staff includes Iranians and Indians, according to Kuwaiti media.
Further details will be published.
MNA/
