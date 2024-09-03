  1. Iran
Incident reported for Iran ship in Kuwaiti waters

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – Media sources reported that an Iranian ship sank in the territorial waters of Kuwait.

So far, the bodies of 3 individuals have been found, and the search for the other bodies continues.

The ship's staff includes Iranians and Indians, according to Kuwaiti media.

Further details will be published.

