  1. Politics
Aug 21, 2024, 2:02 PM

Iraq, NATO discuss expanding strategic relations: Report

Iraq, NATO discuss expanding strategic relations: Report

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – Iraq’s National Security Advisor Ghasem al-Araji and a NATO representative held a meeting to discuss the development of strategic relations, media outlets reported on Wednesday.

The Iraqi National Security Advisor hosted a NATO representative to Iraq in his office on Wednesday for a meeting.

In this meeting, Al-Araji discussed the agenda of the first high-level meeting, which is to be held to develop strategic relations and strengthen the partnership between NATO and Iraq, MDEAST News reported.

Al-Araji had previously emphasized that Iraq's relations with NATO are a strategic issue for the Iraqi government and these relations will not be against any party.

MP/

News ID 219967

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News