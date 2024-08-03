  1. Politics
Aug 3, 2024, 1:25 PM

Iran, Iraq stress cooperating in research, training fields

Iran, Iraq stress cooperating in research, training fields

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – Officials from Iran and Iraq emphasized the need for enhancing cooperation in the fields of research and training services between Iran’s Supreme National Defense University and the Iraqi Ministry of Interior.

President of the Supreme National Defense University Brigadier General Esmaeil Ahmadi-Moghadam met and held talks with Iraq’s National Security Advisor Ghasem al-Araji to discuss bilateral ties, recent regional developments, and issues of mutual interests.

During the meeting, Iraqi National Security Advisor al-Araji condoled the martyrdom of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and the Chief of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh to the Iranian side. 

Meanwhile, the two sides explored avenues for broadening cooperation in the fields of training and research between Iran’s Supreme National Defense University and the Iraqi Ministry of Interior.

MA/6184421

News ID 218893
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News