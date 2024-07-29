  1. Politics
Turkish FM due in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey announced that the country’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Tehran on Tuesday to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian will be held in the parliament on July 30 with the participation of more than 70 foreign delegations at the levels of the presidents, prime ministers, parliament speakers, foreign ministers, ambassadors and also the representatives of the regional and international organizations.

Officials from Cuba, Columbia, Mongolia, Malta, Niger, Libya, Gambia, Sudan, Myanmar, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, and Madagascar have arrived in Tehran to participate in Iran President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian's inauguration ceremony.

The endorsement ceremony granting the mandate of the 14th term of the presidency of the Islamic Republic of Iran was held in Husseiniyah of Imam Khomeini (RA) in Tehran on Sunday, July 28.

